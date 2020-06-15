Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Ben Higgins

Kaitlyn’s second runner-up was named the Bachelor for season 20 and got engaged to winner Lauren Bushnell during the March 2016 finale. After more than a year together, Ben and Lauren went their separate ways in May 2017. While she married country singer Chris Lane in October 2019, Ben announced his engagement to girlfriend Jess Clarke in March 2020.

The couple made headlines in April 2020 when they revealed that they were waiting to have sex until they got married.

“It’s just something that we both felt comfortable talking to each other about. I forget the exact scenario that it came up,” Ben told Us at the time. “We didn’t know at that point — who knew where it was going, but like, you know, [I said], ‘Let’s just make this commitment now.’ We had talked about it and agreed to it. Oftentimes that we bring it up. Like, we still have the desires and we still have the emotions and the physical desires to love each other.”

Ben cohosts the “Almost Famous” podcast and launched his Denver-based coffee business, Generous Coffee Co., which donates 100 percent of its earnings to nonprofits, in 2018. Ben also cohosted the Bachelor Live on Stage with former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin before the tour was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.