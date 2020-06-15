Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn and Jason moved in together in Nashville in May 2019. The reality TV personalities share two Golden Retrievers: Ramen and Pinot. Kaitlyn hosts a biweekly podcast, “Off the Vine,” has a wine brand called Spade and Sparrows and created a line of scrunchies and hair accessories called Dew Edit.

In May 2020, Kaitlyn released her first song, “If I’m Being Honest,” which she later admitted was inspired by her split from Shawn.

“I wrote it in a time when I was in a lot of pain and hurt and that isn’t the case anymore. And now given the times, we can all relate to the lyrics,” she told ET Canada. “I was going through the breakup with Shawn at the time and it was a really, really hard time. It’s kinda about a bunch of things but that was such a hard day to get out of bed and go record a song.”