Showering Her With Praise

Ahead of the Met Gala, Jeremy shut down the California native when she expressed concern about her height. “You are not too tall. You are perfect. These gorgeous long legs? Heaven,” the fashion designer said. “You look glamorous. You look like what everyone wants a movie star to look like and no movie stars can f–king manage to look like today.”

According to Khloé, the upcoming appearance was still “really overwhelming” for her. “I love how everyone is being so supportive, but that doesn’t take away from how many cameras are going be there and how long the carpet is,” she explained. “I feel really great in the dress. There is definitely some work that needs to be done, but it is incredible how good it looks in the very first fitting.”