China Anne McClain (‘Black Lighting’)

After the show was officially canceled, the Disney alum noted that season 4 would be her last “regardless of if it went on or not,” confirming her exit.

“What I did know and have known along with the rest of the cast since before we even started shooting this season is that I am leaving the show. And was leaving the show. This was going to be my last season,” she said via an Instagram video in November 2020.

During the lengthy clip, McClain hinted that her departure wasn’t always planned.

“There’s been a lot to happen over this quarantine, and I’m not talking about the PC side of it,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “God is moving me in more than one way than just this show. It’s bigger than this show. I’m doing God’s work now and I’m not doing anything else.”

She concluded: “I’m not leaving because I had a terrible time working at The CW. I like the CW. I like [CW network president] Mark Pedowitz, I like [Warner Bros. president] Peter Roth, [executive producer] Berlanti, I love [showrunner] Salim [Akil], I always will. He gets it. And people that actually know me they know why I make the decisions that I make.”