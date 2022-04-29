Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Alexis Waters

The infamous dolphin-shark moved from Jersey to Dallas and lives with boyfriend Tyler Fernandez. While the twosome have been together for more than two years, Alexis told Us on “Here for the Right Reasons” that she isn’t rushing toward an engagement.

“The only jewelry that I’m worried about now is hoops,” the Hoop Nation by Alexis founder said. “I mean we’re both hustling hard right now, just focusing on our businesses. We know we’re gonna be together so there’s no rush and he’s he got a little lucky because like I’m young still. So he’s got time.”