Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Jaimi King

The chef, who is openly bisexual, reflected on her time on BiP season 4 after Demi Burnett’s love story with Kristian Haggerty played out on season 6.

“I think that the franchise is definitely doing it right this time, and I could not be happier with the respectful representation of a fluid cast member,” she wrote for Playboy in 2019. “It’s been nearly three years since my time on The Bachelor, and not much has changed with my family and our lack of communication about my love life. My older sister has since gotten married to a woman, and my parents were not in attendance. That is just something that is never going to change, and there are a lot of queer people who have to deal with the separation of family and personal life in order to keep both. I’ve come to terms with what I can share with my family and what I choose not to—it will never affect the love I have for them.”