Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Vanessa Grimaldi

Vanessa announced her engagement to Josh Wolfe in August 2020. “August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #engaged,” the teacher wrote alongside photos from the proposal via Instagram.

Nick and Vanessa, meanwhile, reunited for the first time in three years to record an episode of his “Viall Files” podcast a month prior. He subsequently congratulated her on her engagement, writing, “Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news. Congrats to you two! Lucky guy. ❤️💜.”

Us confirmed in August 2021 that the couple exchanged vows in their hometown of Montreal. The No Better You founder announced in April 2022 that she is expecting her first child with her husband.