Derek Peth

“Personally, I was always an advocate for Mike for Bachelor, from day one. You can go back many months, I think to the second week of their season, and I was saying ‘I really like Mike,’” Derek told Us exclusively at the Bachelor Podcast Suite at the 2019 iHeartRadio Festival. “But Peter definitely, from things he said at the reunion show, shows he has a good head on his shoulders. He’s thinking about things the right way. So, at least from the way it sounds so far, he’s interested in the right things. But I really, really wish that Mike would have been picked Bachelor. Because, again, I think representation matters and that would have been great for all of us to see more diversity. It’s such a Caucasian-centric, heterocentric.”