NeNe Leakes — RHOA

The Atlanta OG exited after season 7 in 2015. Two years later, however, the Glee alum announced her return to the popular franchise. “I don’t think I go anywhere and don’t get asked the question, ‘When are you coming back to Housewives?’ Or I get fans coming up to me saying, ‘I really miss seeing you on the show.’ I’m told this daily. My fans have supported me all these years, and it started to feel like I was disappointing them,” NeNe told The Daily Dish in a statement. “I just want to be the person to finally say to my fans who have supported me for so many years … I’m back and ready for season 10. Let the shade begin, hunni!”

NeNe left RHOA for the second time after season 12.