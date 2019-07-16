June 2019

After filming season 14 of RHOC, Gina sparked reconciliation rumors with a heartfelt birthday post to Matthew in June 2019. “Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of the duo, including one photo from their wedding. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’”