Who’s Still Feuding?

Longtime fans of the Netflix series know Chrishell and Christine haven’t always been on great terms — and season 4 might make things even messier. Christine told Us in June 2021 that “there’s no tension” between her and her costar, adding, “I haven’t seen Chrishell in a really long time.” Later that month, however, the Kentucky native told Us she and Christine are “not friends.”

Other possible feuds include Davina and Jason, who’ve consistently butted heads over Davina’s $75 million listing, and Amanza and Heather, who got into a tiff about coparenting during season 2.