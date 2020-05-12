‘Southern Charm’ Season 7: What We Know

New Production Schedule

While Bravo cameras typically follow the group in autumn, production did not resume during the fall of 2019.

“I’m excited that if it comes back, this will be the first year that I’m doing anything successfully, there was a lot of times that I was doing stuff, but it was half-assed,” Craig teased to Us in October 2019. “I’ve never been in his capacity before while filming. It’s great that I’ve had this fall to really focus on the company. … I’ve never had a successful business on the show.”