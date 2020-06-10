Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

Dee Nguyen

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020, MTV announced they were cutting ties with The Challenge star after she made multiple “offensive” comments about race via social media. She later apologized on Twitter. “I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks,” she wrote. “Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health.”