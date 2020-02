Keira Knightley

Is it pride or prejudice? Though plenty of the films she’s starred in have gone on to win Oscars (Atonement and Anna Karenina, to name a few), British-born actress Knightley doesn’t have one of her own. She was nominated in 2006 for her lead role in the adaptation of Pride & Prejudice and again in 2015 for her supporting role in The Imitation Game.