Stassi and Kristen’s Fallout

Fans noticed something might be off between Stassi and Kristen after the latter didn’t attend the Next Level Basic author’s engagement celebration. Days earlier, Stassi admitted exclusively to Us that there are “ups and downs” between the women at the launch of their Witches of WeHo Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé with Katie.

Stassi’s mom later confirmed her daughter wasn’t getting along with Kristen at the moment.

“Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn’t there? I know you two are close!” a fan asked Dayna Schroeder about Stassi’s engagement party in August 2019 via Instagram.

“Yes, quite sad,” Dayna replied. “But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Stassi and Kristen made amends during season 4 of the Bravo series after the James Mae designer admitted she slept with Stassi’s then-boyfriend, Jax.