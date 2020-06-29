Scheana Shay

Scheana and Stassi didn’t always see eye to eye on the show, but the “Gold As Gold” singer revealed she’s been in touch with Stassi after Scheana suffered a miscarriage.

“[We’ve] have talked more in the last five days than [they] have probably in the last five months or five years,” Scheana said on her “Scheananigans” podcast on June 26. “She sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she’s pregnant right now. I’m sure being pregnant, you can’t imagine losing it.”

While Bravo has yet to move forward with production on season 9 of the show, Scheana has also “liked” a series of tweets calling for her to get more airtime.