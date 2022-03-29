TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

Gavin Leatherwood

The actor appeared in all but one episode of HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls season 1, but he decided not to return as Kimberly’s (Pauline Chalamet) love interest, Nico Murray in season 2.

“It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone’s lovely,” Leatherwood exclusively told Us in March 2022. “But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that’s the move.”