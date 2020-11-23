Heating things up (literally)! G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are getting ready to spend their first Thanksgiving together as a couple.

The “No Limit” rapper, 31, revealed his plans for the holiday while speaking to reporters at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 22. He said that he intended to use Zoom to communicate with his family due to coronavirus cases surging nationwide.

“I think Zoom is going to get a lot of traffic on Thanksgiving. You gotta play it safe when it comes to family,” he explained, per E! News. “I am going to be on Zoom with my family, just out of respect, out of precaution. You gotta consider each other, think of each other, be respectful of each other and be cautious of each other and take care of each other.”

G-Eazy, who was born Gerald Earl Gillum, continued, “If that means having to see you through a screen, that’s how we stay safe and get through this.”

The Oakland, California, native also confirmed that he will be with Benson, 30, during the fall holiday. “We’ll cook a turkey together,” he revealed.

G-Eazy and Benson were first linked in May when they were spotted kissing in a video posted by the Daily Mail. Before that, the pair had collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” released in April.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the couple are going strong. “Ashley and G-Eazy have become super serious,” the insider exclusively revealed earlier this month. “But not in terms of an engagement, marriage or a baby yet.”

G-Eazy was previously in a rocky on-and-off relationship with Halsey. The former couple reconciled three months after ending their nine-month romance in July 2018. They broke off their romance for good in October 2018. The high-profile musicians could not “get past their previous issues” with each other, a source told Us at the time.

Additionally, the Pretty Little Liars alum ended her own relationship with Cara Delevingne in May after nearly two years together. As Benson moved on with G-Eazy, the 28-year-old model came to her former love’s defense.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Delevingne wrote on her Instagram Story on May 14. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”