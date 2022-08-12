Renew Your End-of-Summer Feet With These Foot Peel Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For many of us, summer means being on our feet much more often. We run around in the warm weather, and we wear sandals as often as possible for regular activities. We even go barefoot here and there, such as when we’re at the beach or pool. Our feet definitely take a bit of of a hit from all of the exposure and extra work.

Now that summer is nearing its end, however, we want to give our feet a break. We want to rejuvenate them and free them of their seasonal woes. We want our baby-soft feet back. You know what that means. It’s foot mask time!

Get the Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ultra-popular foot mask, pulling in five-star reviews at an unbelievable rate, is here to save the day. If your feet are dry, cracked or scaly, and/or if they have hard, deep-set calluses, this product is for you. They’re like little sheet mask-style “booties” you can slip your feet into, designed to chemically exfoliate your feet to slough away dead skin cells. They do so with natural fruit acids and extracts like papain (papaya) aloe vera, malic acid, sorbitol and salicylic acid!

Simply slip your feet into the masks and chill for 60 minutes as they work — maybe watch your favorite show, read a new book or do some online shopping. Once time is up, slip them off and throw them out. Now is the time for patience. Your feet should start to peel, but it’s likely going to take six to 11 days for the process to start. This waiting period is normal and to be expected!

Once your feet start to peel, remember again that patience is key. Though it may be tempting, don’t peel off the skin with your fingers or try to scrub it off. Let it peel naturally. Warm showers may help too! You may soon notice a new softness and smoothness to your feet, especially in areas like the heel and ball of your foot since they take the most impact when you walk!

These foot masks fit up to a women’s size 11 and come in seven different scents: coconut, jasmine, lavender, peach, strawberry, vanilla and original. They’re also cruelty-free and dermatologically-tested in a USA-based lab!

