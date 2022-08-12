Save $24 on This Gel and Acrylic Nail Repair Kit With Our Exclusive Code

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Manicures have come a long way since we were younger! With options like gel and powder, color lasts so much longer, and the length and nail art possibilities that come with acrylics is just the best. We could seriously look at nail art options all day long, and we love, love, love getting our own nails done.

If you’ve been getting gel, powder or acrylics for a while though, there’s a good chance you’re noticing your natural nails underneath starting to struggle. From nail grinders to super strong polish removers, the damage frequent manicures can produce is very, very real. Luckily, this nail repair kit is very, very real as well!

Get the Natural Nail Repair Strengthening Kit for Gel and Acrylic Damaged Nails ($47 value) for just $23 with code US20 through August 25, 2022!

This three-step repair kit already saves you money by bundling three products together, but with our exclusive code, US20, you can also save an extra 20% for a limited time! This is such a fan-favorite too, with reviewers calling it a “life-saver” and noting how it’s “unbelievable how great it works.” They say it “strengthens nails in no time”!

This peptide-infused kit is specifically designed to help nails struggling with the effects of gel, powder and acrylics. If you’re dealing with thin and weak nails, chipping, splitting, ridges and/or yellowing, definitely check this out!

Step one is the TRANSFIX Nail Restore base coat, a sheer nude designed to conceal damage as it strengthens, smooths, brightens, moisturizes, protects and more. Follow it up with step two, the EXPEDITE Protect & Prolong top coat, which claims to “instantly form a plump, voluminous layer” over nails, giving them a glossy look. It’s chip-resistant and quick to dry too!

The final step is the Rejuvenail Fortifying Nail & Cuticle Treatment, which is a cuticle cream. Nail health means taking care of cuticles and nail beds too! Plus, no one likes a hangnail. This cream is made with keratin protein peptide technology, along with green tea, shea butter, vitamins and more to provide moisture and additional strength to the nail!

Already have healthy nails? Feel free to use this kit to maintain their brilliance. Use it as often as you’d like! The products are free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor and formaldehyde resin. Just remember to use our code US20 before it expires!

