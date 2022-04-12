Amazon Warehouse Is the Secret to Scoring Major Deals on Designer Finds

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Have you ever pined after a designer bag, for example, but not been able to justify buying it new? The price is just too much. There might be some used handbag options out there you can bid on or buy from someone in your town, but then other issues arise: How do you know they’re not fakes? How do you know the real extent of the damage — and do you have to go to a stranger’s house to pick them up?

None of the options are ideal. So how about we introduce you to one that is? We’re spreading the word about Amazon Warehouse. If you’ve ever seen an item on Amazon and noticed it had a used price, we’re here to let you know that yes, it’s real, and no, there’s no catch!

Explore used, pre-owned and open box products from Amazon Warehouse, including handbags!

Amazon Warehouse includes all types of official used, pre-owned and open box products on Amazon — even brands like Kate Spade and Coach. You might even find a deal on an item rated “Used – Like New” with just a damaged package! Each item’s condition is rated, so you may also find one that’s marked Very Good, one marked Good and one marked Acceptable. If anything is damaged or missing, it will be shown in the item description, so you’ll know exactly what to expect. Notice how nothing is “unacceptable”!

One of our favorite things about shopping pre-owned items on Amazon, especially handbags, is that we can do it with confidence, without any worry about being ripped off or having to argue with a seller. Everything on Amazon Warehouse comes with all of the benefits of Amazon fulfillment, customer service and returns rights. Everything is thoroughly tested before being listed on the site, but if it’s not exactly what you wanted, you can always return, worry-free!

So, how do you know if a used item is available at a discounted price? It’s certainly easy to shop directly from Amazon Warehouse’s storefront or in specific categories like handbags, but you can also keep an eye out for the words “More Buying Choices” when searching the site. As you can see in the photo above, the popular JW PEI handbag has a used price, shown inside the red rectangle. Click that! As you can see in the same photo, some items even have multiple used options you can choose from!

You’ll be able to find Amazon Warehouse options via the storefront, the search bar or directly on product detail pages, so now that you know what to expect, make sure to keep an eye out when you’re shopping! You could soon be filling up your closet with designer finds people will think you bought completely new. No more sketchy house calls!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

