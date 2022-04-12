Festival Fashion! This Boho Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress Is Super Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Harry Styles! Billie Eilish! The Weeknd! This year’s Coachella lineup is pretty epic — unfortunately, we missed the memo to buy tickets, so we’ll be sitting this one out. Even if you’re not headed to the desert this weekend, we found a boho dress that gives you festival fashion vibes all spring and summer long. You don’t need to be in Palm Springs to pull off this pretty piece.

This off-the-shoulder maxi is the top bestseller in women’s formal dresses on Amazon — but we would probably put this frock in the dressy casual category. It’s fitting for daytime or date night. The consensus among customers is that this frock is flattering on all body types! And based on pictures, we can confirm that this floral dress is super photogenic. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to shop this stunning sundress!

Get the Floerns Women’s Boho Floral Print Off-Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Floerns Women’s Boho Floral Print Off-Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress is an everyday staple. Available in sizes XS-3X, this maxi dress suits all shapes and sizes — even pregnant mamas! The silhouette is slim-fitting yet curve-friendly and not too long for petites.

This dress helps smooth your figure while still showing off some skin. The double slits expose a little leg for a flirty touch — conveniently breathable on a hot summer day! You can also go braless, thanks to the smocked bodice that provides stretchy support. Simply pull on this dress for easy on-off access. There are a staggering 44 different colors and patterns to choose from, including ditsy floral print and solid shades.

Get the Floerns Women’s Boho Floral Print Off-Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers would give this dress a standing ovation if they could. “Alright petite ladies and petite ladies looking for comfortable maternity dresses, this one is for you!” one reviewer declared. “It ended up being one of my favorite dresses that I own ever. So much so I want all the colors! It’s perfectly snug up top too so if you have a smaller bust like me, the girls still feel secure even without a bra on. Didn’t drag or get caught thanks to the dual slits. The dress was flowy and lightweight.” Another shopper gushed, “Such a cute dress. Loved it. Received so many compliments wearing it.”

As one customer describes, this frock is ultra-flattering: “It was also loose in my tummy area and got to show some leg every now and then without it being too much. My favorite dress. I felt comfortable and great.” Another shopper agreed, writing, “This dress was AMAZING for pictures! So flattering! The 2 slits on each side give it a little sass which I love.”

We suggest pairing this maxi dress with sandals for the ultimate boho-chic look. You can even cinch your waist with a western-inspired belt if you really want to channel Coachella vibes. If the weather gets a little chilly, throw a leather, suede or denim jacket on top. Then just add some jewelry and a crossbody bag, and you’re all set!

See it! Get the Floerns Women’s Boho Floral Print Off-Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Floerns here and explore more maxi dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!