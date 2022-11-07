Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

My holy grail skincare is not a fancy facial oil or a cult-favorite cream. It’s not a premium product from a luxurious line or an exclusive sample from an expensive brand. No, my go-to skincare staple is simple, and that’s exactly why I like it.

I can’t live without the CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion. This ultra-lightweight moisturizer keeps my skin hydrated all throughout the day and night. As someone with very sensitive skin, it’s difficult for me to find products that won’t irritate my complexion. But I’ve been using this gentle lotion for over a decade, and it has become an essential step in my skincare routine.

With all of the beauty products on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose a new cream. But this dermatologist-recommended drugstore brand is effective, accessible and affordable. Check, check, check! Read on to learn more about my absolute favorite facial moisturizer.

Get the CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion for just $14 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

If I had to choose one skincare product to take with me to a desert island, I’d pick the CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion. On the few occasions when I’ve run out of this oil-free cream and my local pharmacy didn’t have it in stock, I’ve felt a noticeable difference in the sensation of my skin. Without this lotion, my skin goes from super soft to desert dry (hence why I need it on a desert island).

Although this moisturizer is technically called “PM,” I use it both in the morning and at night. It nourishes my skin without weighing it down with heavy product. Unlike some creams, this unscented lotion isn’t greasy at all! Formulated with three essential ceramides, this moisturizer may help restore the skin’s natural barrier with an easy-to-use pump. Other ingredients include hyaluronic acid and MVE technology that may provide a burst of hydration overnight. Ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin!

With almost 40,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that I’m not the only fan of this moisturizing lotion. “Holy grail product,” one shopper declared. “I use this both day and night. No complaints. My skin feels soft and hydrated all day and all night.” Another reviewer rated this cream a “10/10. The best unscented lotion for my super dry face! Not oily lotion either.”

Say hello to hydrated skin with this lightweight facial lotion from Amazon!

