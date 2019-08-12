



Remember when we were kids and couldn’t wait until morning? Every single one of those potential outfits in our head kept Us up until the early hours, excited as ever! How times have changed, right? Now our closet is filled with pieces “we like” and ones “we’d like to live without,” and in between all of our eye-rolling, excitement is the furthest thing from our minds.

Sure, we might’ve lost some of our excitement when it comes to getting dressed in the morning. Some pieces are too tight, while others are too loose, and almost every single piece has lost its “wow” factor, leaving so many of Us desperately left trying to rekindle our styling spark. We’re happy to say we’ve found it: this pant will light all of our matches.

See it: Grab a pair of the Sexy Stretch Ankle Leggings for $30, Now Buy 1, Get 1 50% off, available at Express!

Why are our mornings so stressful, style-wise? Because of our pants, of course! It’s rare to find a pair that fits and flatters, let alone a pair that’s fun or functional. Sometimes, it feels like we’re asking too much. But are we? According to over 1,000 reviewers, we aren’t. We’re just wearing the wrong pair of pants.

The Sexy Stretch Ankle Legging is the all-in-one pant. One reviewer said it’s the “most comfortable legging” ever. Want to know what everyone else is saying? One loves how these pants are “not everyday tights,” and can be worn with a tunic and long sweater, and another says they’re great when “rolling up into capris” and hitting the gym! Amazing!

Want to know what’s even more amazing? One reviewer said this pant is so “high-quality” that even she, a self-proclaimed avid legging collector, was blown away. And who could blame her? This pant is sensational.

For starters, we’re loving the length! It comes in three lengths, including an ankle crop, a cropped pair and full-length pair too. So versatile!

We’re loving how the cropped ankle length pair would work well in any outdoor class or indoor cycling session. It can easily be stuffed into work tote or duffel bag and be paired to perfection with a T-shirt and sneakers. Plus, when our bodies start to heat up, our exposed ankles will cool Us down. What could be better than that?

The only thing possibly better is just how well the other two pairs will work when the colder weather arrives! The longer lengths are great for when we’re looking to layer. From long-sleeve shirts to button-ups and even parkas, we’ll always be looking to step into these easy-to-wear pants. Why wouldn’t we? The slip-on style will have us ready in seconds and the elasticized waistband will not only fit, but flatter our bodies all day long.

It’s no wonder this legging is so beloved! These fan-favorite pants have so many reviewers ranting and raving over how comfortable and chic they are. One reviewer called them her “go-to piece” while another one said they were great “for basic wear!” Another reviewer loved how the waistband kept her bottom half safe and secure, without being too tight. One other reviewer loved how it “didn’t roll down,” after continuous use, too. Honestly, we can’t help but love that too!

No matter if we’re looking to dress our outfits up or dress them down, this easy-to-wear legging is the all-in-one piece we can’t help but get excited over!

