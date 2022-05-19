Channel J.Lo’s Monochromatic Moment With These Similar Chic Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can’t do? The multi-talented performer is the ultimate triple threat as a singer, actress and dancer. And now she has another role to add to the list — style icon. While we’ve always marveled over the Marry Me star’s taste in fashion, we’re especially in awe of her latest look. J.Lo recently posted a series of snaps on Instagram showcasing a monochromatic #OOTD, and it’s the ultimate fashion inspo!

Clad in a silk button-down and metallic trousers, the JLo beauty founder is taking workwear to the next level. Sultry yet sophisticated! As celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips commented, “Business Barbie!”

Want to recreate this luxe look? We compiled a list of similar styles that will help you achieve J.Lo’s enviable aesthetic. Take this elegant ensemble from the office to happy hour!

Tops

This Long-Sleeve Satin Button-Down

According to an Amazon Hall of Fame Top 10 Reviewer reported, “The fabric is of excellent quality, and the color is accurate to the photo. This is one of my favorite tops to wear to business meetings!”

Get the Escalier Women’s Silk Blouse Long Sleeve Satin Button Down Shirt for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Silky Button-Down Blouse

Silky smooth! One shopper declared, “This blouse actually looks more expensive than what it really cost.” We love a look for less!

Get the Pantete Women’s Satin Silk Button Down Shirt Long Sleeve for just $30 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Satin Tunic Top

Based on all the five-star reviews, this satin shirt is a crowd-pleaser. As one shopper said, “Left open at the neck or buttoned up, this shirt understood the assignment!”

Get the Chigant Women’s Satin Loose Long Sleeve Tunic Top for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Pants

These Sequin Joggers

Channel J.Lo’s metallic pants with these chic sequin joggers! The relaxed fit pairs perfectly with a silky blouse.

Get the ALLUMK Women’s Sequin Bling Joggers for just $35 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Taupe Palazzo Pants

These wide-leg palazzo pants are totally trendy — everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lawrence is rocking this look. Add these high-waisted trousers to your workwear rotation!

Get the Tronjori Women High Waist Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants for just $36 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

These High-Waisted Trousers

Classic and comfy, these high-waisted trousers are so similar to J.Lo’s pants! You can style this staple with so many different tops, from blouses to blazers.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Elegant High Waist Solid Long Pants Office Trousers for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Accessories

This Beige Leather Waist Belt

Pull your look together with this beige leather belt reminiscent of J.Lo’s accessory. You can also team this belt with flowy dresses to cinch your waist!

Get the Tanpie Women’s Leather Waist Belt with Gold Buckle for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Woven Waist Belt

While this woven leather belt doesn’t look exactly like J.Lo’s, we love the texture with a monochromatic outfit. Available in beige or ivory!

Get the Allegra K Womens Wide Woven Waist Belt for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gold Heart-Shaped Locket Necklace

Wear your heart on your neck with a gold heart-shaped necklace that is nearly identical to the one J.Lo wore. Plus, it’s a locket — add a picture of your loved ones inside!

Get the Love Heart Locket Necklace for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

