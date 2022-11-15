Wake Up to Glowing Skin With This Luxury Sleep Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When LANEIGE first burst onto the beauty scene with their lip mask, it was an immediate hit — and they have since expanded their brand to include a wider assortment of skincare products. Just like the instantly iconic lip mask, their skin-friendly version of this product is designed to give you intense moisture. But luckily, this mask does so much more than hydrate!

When you apply this mask before bed, you may wake up to the skin of your dreams — and best of all, your progress will only get better with time. If you’re curious to know about what makes this mask tick, we have all of the scoop for you below. Read on!

Get the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This mask is incredibly hydrating, but it can also brighten your skin and potentially make fine lines less visible. It utilizes a probiotic complex to help your skin retain its moisture, so you emerge in the A.M. refreshed and ready to take on the afternoon. All you have to do is apply the mask onto clean skin before bed, and that’s it. Easy breezy!

What shoppers say they love about this mask is that it doesn’t feel heavy, which is ideal for anyone who has combination or oily skin. The gel consistency of the formula allows the mask to penetrate the skin, and it doesn’t feel like the product is just sitting on top of your skin.

Get the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

In a clinical study conducted by the brand, after just one week of regular use, every single person claimed their skin was noticeably softer, while 97% of participants felt their skin was hydrated for a full day. Additionally, 91% concluded that their overall radiance was boosted. Those are some seriously impressive results, and they have a slew of incredible reviews to back up these assertions. We already know shoppers are completely obsessed with the brand’s lip mask (including Us), and we have a feeling this face mask is on its way to cult status too!

See it: Get the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from LANEIGE and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!