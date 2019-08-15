



We’re always wishing we were a celebrity! Honestly, why wouldn’t we? Hollywood’s A-listers are flawless and rarely miss a beat. Looking for the piece to complete your wardrobe? How about something that will make your outfit A-list-approved? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Wondering what every star has in common? It’s a bodycon dress. They don’t just work, but they work well on all body types. It’s the secret of the stars, and now it can be yours too! Just scoop up this under-$40 dress from Nordstrom ASAP!

See it: Grab the Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress (originally $56) now with prices starting at just $34, available at Nordstrom!

The Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress is this season’s hottest staple! One reviewer loves it because it can be “dressed up or dressed down,” while another loves how it “hugs your body in all the right ways.” And the rest of them? All 3,000+ reviewers can’t stop ranting and raving over how flattering this perfect piece is!

This dress will give everyone the curves we’re loving, thanks to the gentle ruching at one side. It adds soft texture to this dress’s slinky tulip-hem that accentuates our curves in all the right ways.

One reviewer said “it’s right without being too tight,” while another said it was “flattering in more than one way.” We loved how another reviewer pointed out that the ruching in the front conceals everything so “nothing shows.” Amazing, isn’t it? We can all wave goodbye to those problematic midsections . . . even if it’s temporarily! Nothing will show through here.

Even better than that is that we can wave goodbye to them on more than one day. This dress is available in not one, but three sensational shades.

First, there’s the “Green Parakeet Heather,” and it’s captivating. It’s best described as a mint hue, and is the perfect pop of color any place, anytime. Next, there’s the “Pink Zenna,” and we’re swooning over the blush shade! We love how it’s soft and subtle, yet striking enough to capture anyone’s attention (or hearts!). Lastly, there’s the “White.” It’s sleek and sophisticated, and a major upgrade to our traditional little white dress.

Don’t worry, there’s no wrong way to go here! Or at least, according to thousands of reviewers, there isn’t. One reviewer loved this dress so much she went back “for another,” and many others did the same. Why wouldn’t they? According to another reviewer, this dress has the most “feminine details ever!”

Whether we’re dressing it down with sneakers and a denim jacket or dressing it up with a trench coat and heels, it’s so endlessly wearable. We love how one reviewer suggested throwing “a blazer on top” and heading off to work. Of course, we second that motion, but want to know what we’re loving even more? The reviewer who deemed this the “perfect pregnancy piece,” as the stretchy material even worked on a growing belly. Wow, we love how transitional this dress is!

One reviewer hit it spot on when deeming this the most “magical dress ever.”

Not your style? Check out additional Leith items, more dresses and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

