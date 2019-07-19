Our Favorite Kate Spade Bag in Under-$300 at Nordstrom!





Remember how when we were kids there was nothing more exciting than going back to school? Sure, we weren’t very excited about summer ending and homework starting but we were most certainly excited over all the new clothes and accessories we’d get to buy. It meant we’d finally get a new backpack and we all know how prized a possession those were.

Fast forward to present day and you’ll find Us still just as excited over the start of a fresh season, but not about backpacks. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is like our back-to-school shopping spree, just way more fashionable. What we’re buying immediately? This everyday bag that will be just as cherished as our childhood backpack once was but even more so because it’s designer.

See it: Grab the Kate Spade New York Jackson Street – Collette Leather Satchel for $298, available at Nordstrom!

The Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Collette Leather Satchel is the designer bag everyone should invest in immediately. We all know there’s no better time than a sale to gift ourselves with a label we love.

What we love the most about this leather satchel? The size. We’re swooning over how balanced it is. It’s ideal for anyone looking for an in-between option that’s bigger than a crossbody but less bulky than an oversized bag. This satchel strays away from our traditional everyday totes that are big and heavy while remaining far larger than any wristlet or clutch could ever be. The medium-size is great when looking to store the basics and then some. It can easily hold any smartphone, electronic device, wallet, keys and even a cardigan that’s rolled up, too!

We are loving the sleek silhouette of this purse. It’s clean, classic and perfect for anyone looking for a more traditional bag. It features the brand’s signature gold hardware and impeccable textured leather. It can easily work with anything in our wardrobes and look great with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to maxi dresses. Plus, all three colors make it extremely easy to style. The light fawn, hot chili and black are all so absolutely chic.

See it: Grab the Kate Spade New York Jackson Street – Collette Leather Satchel for $298, available at Nordstrom!

The options are endless here since it includes both a top carry handle and an adjustable shoulder strap. We can easily swing it over our shoulders, across or bodies or hold it in our hands or elbows.

Now, we’re not the only ones loving this bag. Shoppers gave it near-perfect reviews, too. Across the board, so many reviewers could not get over how functional this bag was with such fun colors. One reviewer loved how classy and timeless it looks while another reviewer said the spacious interior was one of their favorite features! Another reviewer said it was their new favorite everyday handbag and pointed out that the silhouette could easily transcend the seasons. When was the last time anyone found a bag that could be worn with jumpsuits in the summer or sweaters in the winter and remain just as fashion-forward? This timeless purse can and we’re going to be in love forever.

See it: Grab the Kate Spade New York Jackson Street – Collette Leather Satchel for $298, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Kate Spade pieces, more handbags and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!