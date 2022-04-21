Olivia Wilde Once Stunned in This Electric Blue Mascara — Only $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are big fans of colorful makeup. Yes, we love a pigmented lip, a bold eyeshadow and a rosy blush, but we mean in a less traditional sense too. Colorful eyeliners? Definitely cool. Colorful mascaras, however, have seriously stolen the show more recently! They’re unexpected pops that can make your gaze utterly mesmerizing!

Olivia Wilde is proof of this. The actress and director always looks phenomenal, but one look we still have on our mind is her makeup from the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards — where she won Best First Feature for her hit Booksmart. Our favorite part? The mascara she wore is just $8 right now!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara in Cobalt Blue for just $8 at Amazon! Also available at Ulta! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis, who’s been doing the star’s makeup for over a decade now, was behind Wilde’s glam at the awards show. Luckily for Us, she shared details and noted that the “electric blue” mascara was key to the eye-opening look. “This is probably one of my favorite make up I have done lately on O,” she wrote on Instagram.

As you can tell by the name, this is a volume-building mascara — claiming to deliver up to five times fuller and thicker lashes. It’s designed to separate and coat every single lash for a clump-free, smudge-resistant finish. We really love that it adds panthenol and ceramide-R as well to help protect and condition. One study presented in the British Journal of Dermatology found that panthenol may help mitigate the effects of thinning hair!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara in Cobalt Blue for just $8 at Amazon! Also available at Ulta! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

The blue shade will look gorgeous paired with all eye colors, but if it’s not your favorite or you’re thinking you want more colors, L’Oreal’s got you! You could go for another fun shade, like a violet purple, a deep green or a burgundy, or you can keep it classic with multiple shades of black or a soft brown.

Perhaps one shade on your top lashes and another on the bottom? One shade on the inner lashes, another on the outer? Have fun with it!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara in Cobalt Blue for just $8 at Amazon! Also available at Ulta! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from L’Oreal Paris here and check out other mascaras here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more of our recommended picks? Check out other products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!