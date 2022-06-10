Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sunshine is so good for the soul. If we’re ever having a bad day, a brief stroll in the sun instantly cheers Us up. And now that it’s summer, we’re spending as much time outside as possible to make the most of the warm weather. So, it’s more important than ever to protect our skin from harsh UV rays. But finding a facial sunscreen can be tricky — the ideal formula is lightweight and moisturizing, broad-spectrum without any residue. White cast is a hard pass!

Fashion designer Vera Wang knows a thing or two about top-tier products. After all, her wedding dresses are the best in the business! Our ears perked up when we heard the style icon was sharing her skincare staples with New York Magazine’s The Strategist — especially since the 72-year-old looks so young! In addition to her love of McDonald’s (same), Wang recommended RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30.

Get the RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Shea Butter for just $21 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

“All I can say is moisturizing and sunblock are the two most important things,” Wang said. “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual, but it’s an essential for me now. I choose my SPF usually based on where I am. If I’m in Miami or California, I’ll go for something stronger, maybe SPF 55. But typically, I like SPF 30. I use RoC’s moisturizer with SPF when I’m in New York because it’s protecting my skin, and I’m not allergic to it. My skin has changed so much in recent years that now things I never used to react to irritate it.”

Safely soak up the sun this summer with RoC’s moisturizing SPF, on sale now at Amazon!

The RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Shea Butter is a multi-purpose cream that combats signs of aging to rejuvenate your complexion. Bye-bye, dark circles and wrinkles! Hello, hydration! Formulated with glycerin, this top-rated cream visibly improves dry, dull and discolored skin while firming and moisturizing. And the added SPF 30 helps shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

Wang isn’t the only fan of this facial moisturizer — with over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, this cream is a crowd-pleaser! “This magical potion has single-handedly done more for my middle-aged, sun-damaged skin than anything else I’ve ever tried,” one reviewer reported. Another loyal customer said, “I couldn’t live without RoC. People guess my age 15 years younger than I am. Wrinkles, sags and bags are GONE!” Adding to cart immediately!

Find out what all the hype is about by shopping this facial moisturizer with SPF right in time for summer!

