Gigi Hadid showed off her glamorous Grecian style at sister Alana Hadid’s 40th birthday party.

The sisters could both be seen rocking toga-style dresses on Saturday, July 29. For Alana’s party — sponsored by Martini & Rossi — Gigi, 28, looked radiant in a stylish white frock, featuring cutouts on her hip and belly button, mid-length sleeves and fabric knotted at her waist and knees. For glam, she rocked her hair in a slicked-back bun, soft glam and a dainty silver necklace.

Alana, 40, stole the show in a holographic purple dress. The number included a halter neckline that hugged her bust, cutouts on her torso and a glamorous skirt that wrapped around her hips with a gold ring. It was finished with a thigh-high slit that exposed her toned legs. She teamed the number with strappy sandals, gold leafy bracelets, an evil eye necklace and a floral headband. For makeup, she donned metallic eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, feathered eyebrows and matte lips.

Later in the night, Alana changed into a ruby two-piece featuring a crop top and flowy maxi skirt finished with a daring slit. Her brunette locks were curled and worn in a half-updo.

Alana also took to Instagram to show off the fabulous event. In the background of the photos, fans caught a glimpse of the luxurious party, which took place at Alana’s house in Beverly Hills. There were couches set up near her pool, a large dance floor and floral sculptures.

In videos she shared via social media, she could be seen spinning on the dance floor, giving a speech in front of her cake and sipping on cocktails. “My Grecian Goddess Dream 40th 🛡️🧿✨ I feel so blessed and loved and cherished surrounded by my friends and family from all over the world,” she captioned the post.

Other guests included Marielle Hadid, Alana’s older sister and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta. He slayed a silky white tee shirt and matching pants. Ta, 31, elevated his outfit with an ivory baseball cap, silver watch and delicate jewelry.

Ta has worked closely with Gigi over the years and did her makeup for events including the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, 2023 Met Gala, her Vanity Fair shoot and Miu Miu campaign. The duo has become close friends and even went to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Sunday, July 30.

Ta shared photos of the two via Instagram holding hands, wearing friendship bracelets made by fans and wrapping their arms around each other while dancing. Ta wore a Taylor Swift merch shirt while Gigi looked radiant in a white crop top and long denim skirt.

In addition to Gigi, Alana, and Marielle, 42, the Hadid siblings include Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid. Their father Mohamed Hadid shares Alana and Marielle with ex-wife Mary Butler and Gigi, Bella, 26, and Anwar, 24, with second wife Yolanda Hadid (the former couple split in 2000).