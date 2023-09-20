Leighton Meester looked classy and chic in a plunging mini dress — and it’s definitely Gossip Girl approved.

Meester, 37, arrived at a Calzedonia event during Milan Fashion Week in an effortlessly elegant ensemble styled by Jamie Mizrahi on Tuesday, September 19. For the show, — Calzedomania: A Legs Celebration — she wore a Camilla and Marc mini dress featuring a halter neckline, multiple clasp enclosures on her torso and an A-line skirt. She paired the timeless frock with sheer black tights and patent pointed-toe pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Meester added a pop of color to the outfit — just like her former Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf would — with a By Far cherry red purse finished with gold hardware and matching nail polish. She accessorized with diamond rings and earrings.

Celebrity makeup artist Raffaella Fiore created a dewy base on Meester’s skin and teamed it with a soft blush, feathered eyebrows, glittery eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Hairstylist Faick loosely textured her fringe and face framing pieces while twisting the rest of her strands into a stylish updo.

Meester shared a photo from the event via Instagram on Wednesday. “I’m a #Calzedomaniac ❤️,” she captioned the post while tagging her glam team. Fans shared their love by commenting how much she looked like Blair. “Blair is back 💋,” one wrote. A second gushed, “So Beautiful Queen B.”

This isn’t the first trendy number that Meester has slayed. In August, she took to Instagram to show off her street style. In the image, she could be seen posing on a sidewalk while wearing a little black dress featuring a square neckline and lacy lining. She paired it with white ankle socks, shiny loafers, olive green sunglasses, a woven bag and scarlet lips. Her brunette locks were worn down while her bangs were parted down the middle and laid flatly against her forehead.

Meester unveiled her fierce fringe at the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods premiere — which stars her husband, Adam Brody — in March. At the time, the micro bangs were bluntly cut halfway down her forehead, exposing both eyebrows. The rest of her long tresses were loosely curled and styled down.

Meester showed off the coiffure with a bronzey gown featuring puffy shoulders, a flowy skirt and ruffles at her sleeves and hem. She finished the look with strappy sandals, a black clutch and minimal makeup.

The actress walked the red carpet with Brody, 43, who rocked a navy blue suit, white button down and brown dress shoes.

The couple tied the knot in February 2014 after one year of dating. Since then, they have welcomed daughter Arlo, 8, and a son, 4.