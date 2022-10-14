Red carpet debut as a married couple! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first joint appearance since their romantic Georgia nuptials — and served fierce coordinating looks.

The Shotgun Wedding star, 53, stunned in a plunging, pinstripe dress with a matching black fedora. “California Dreamin’ ✨☀️🐎,” she captioned an Instagram snap of her look on Thursday, October 13.

Lopez was joined by her 50-year-old husband Affleck, whom she wed for a second time earlier this year, on Thursday. The Argo director’s outfit coordinated with his spouse’s styling as he sported an all-black suit. The couple sweetly held hands while taking in the fashion show, which was located at the Huntington Gardens in Pasadena, California.

The newlyweds’ Thursday appearance marks their first joint outing since their Savannah, Georgia, nuptials in August.

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” the New York native gushed about their wedding day in her “On the J. Lo” newsletter, which was released last month. “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

She added at the time: “For us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment. We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven.”

Lopez and the Oscar winner previously eloped in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July ahead of their larger celebration at Affleck’s Southern estate. At both nuptials, their blended brood were there to witness their parents’ union. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Good Will Hunting star, for his part, coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Hustlers actress and Affleck initially met on the set of Gigli, nearly two decades earlier. After meeting on set, the pair dated for several years before getting engaged in 2002. They called off their wedding plans in 2004 and eventually reunited in May 2021. The Last Duel star proposed for a second time in April.

Since the couple’s two wedding days, they’ve remained on cloud nine. “Ben and Jen are still in their honeymoon phase,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They are very head over heels for each other.”

The insider added: “Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had. They’re looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process.”

Scroll below to see more snaps from Lopez and Affleck’s fashion outing: