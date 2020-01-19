SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns

SAG Awards 2020 - Laura Dern
Laura Dern

In a dark forest green Stella McCartney frock with Christian Louboutin heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

