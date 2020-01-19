SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns

By
SAG Awards 2020 - Maya Hawke
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
85
52 / 85

Maya Hawke

In an ensemble complete with ankle-cut trousers and a sheer top with an extra long train. 

Back to top