Lala Kent is celebrating a major milestone in her sobriety journey.

“I’ve been sober for 5 years today,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of herself and her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, on Sunday, October 22. “On this day I replay my rock bottom moment. All the details of what happened on this day. Waking up, admitting I was powerless, and for the first time in many years seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Despite her past struggles, Kent noted that she’s “so grateful for this day,” adding, “I will continue to work hard for my sobriety, & take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers. I see you- I love you. Thank you, God. Happy birthday to me!”

Several of Kent’s Bravo costars congratulated her on the achievement in the comments section. “Congratulations 🥹 this picture of you and little ocean is so precious ❤️,” wrote Ariana Madix, whose boyfriend, Daniel Wai, added, “Congrats 5 years! 👏.”

Scheana Shay, meanwhile, commented, “Ocean is very lucky to have a mama like you! 😍.” Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright also gushed that they were very “proud” of Kent’s accomplishment.

Kent quit drinking in April 2018 after the death of her father, publicly opening up about her struggles that December. “Today marks 60 days that I’ve been sober and it’s been the best 60 days that I’ve had in a really long time,” she said in an Instagram Story video at the time, noting that she attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and had a sponsor and sober coach.

Two years later, Kent told fans that the decision to pursue sobriety was one she made on her own. “I got me sober,” she wrote via Instagram. “I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

She explained that she sees “addiction in front of me often” but asserted that it isn’t her “job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge” other people’s journeys. “It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers,” she wrote. “And when someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear & knowledge, and point them in the direction that was pointed to me.”

Kent celebrated three years of sobriety in October 2021, around the same time rumors swirled that her relationship with then-fiancé Randall Emmett was on the rocks. The film producer, 52, supported Kent at the time by writing via his Instagram Story, “Congrats on 3 years.”

Us Weekly confirmed one month later that the pair, who welcomed Ocean in March 2021, had called it quits amid speculation that Emmett was unfaithful. Trouble continued for Emmett in June 2022, who was accused of sexual misconduct, mistreating assistants, trading sex for movie roles, owing millions of dollars and debt and more in an exposé by the Los Angeles Times. Emmett has denied all allegations against him.

Following their breakup, Kent claimed that Emmett was unhappy with how her sobriety affected their sex life. “I haven’t had sex with a new person in years. I haven’t had sex since I conceived Ocean. That was in 2020,” she shared during a March episode of Pump Rules. “Our sex life really declined once I got sober. [Randall] made a comment to my assistant, ‘Lala used to be so kinky, fun and sexy. But then she got sober.’ So as far as my intimate partner, it has been me and a vibrator.”

She further alleged “sex was not good with” Emmett, telling cameras, “I haven’t had an orgasm — a real one that I haven’t faked — since 2016. … Old school Lala was so lit. She was in the moment and she lived for her vagina and nothing else. She was slumbering instead of me but that bitch is awake now.”