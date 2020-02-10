Father-daughter date! Channing Tatum and his 6-year-old daughter, Everly, took a trip to the nail salon to get pedicures together.

“Time for a little TLC for these bad boys,” the actor, 39, captioned a Sunday, February 9, Instagram Story photo of his little one’s toes. “These dogs are barking!”

The Magic Mike star went on to post a picture of his own feet, writing, “She’s gonna need the power tools!”

In another social media upload, Everly picked a polish color. “It’s going down!” Tatum, who welcomed his daughter in 2013 with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, captioned the shot. “Treat yo’self!”

The Alabama native often shares photos while hanging out with Everly, from their December 2019 boxing session to their Frozen musical trip that same month.

In November 2018, the father-daughter pair made slime and the She’s the Man star documented the activity on Instagram. Tatum wore a tiara while he and Everly struggled to get the purple substance off of their hands.

“I really need to get this off!” the little one could be heard saying in a clip at the time, and her dad replied, “Oh, man, we’re never getting this off.”

He and Dewan, 39, announced their split in October 2018 after nine years of marriage. While the Flirty Dancing host moved on with Steve Kazee and is pregnant with their first child, Tatum has been dating singer Jessie J.

News broke in December 2019 that the couple called it quits “about a month” prior, but Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Critics’ Choice nominee and his girlfriend, 31, had reconciled.

In June 2019, the Grammy nominee revealed that she had met Everly in a Times interview, calling her “absolutely lovely.” When asked if the experience was tough because of her infertility issues, the “Price Tag” singer denied that, saying she still “prays” for children.

“I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy,” she told the outlet at the time. “I pray I have children the natural way, but if not, I’ll deal with it. … Some days it seems possible I might have children and others not. I have to accept that becoming a mother is going to be a battle.”

The English songstress revealed in a November 2018 concert that she was told she “can’t ever have children.” This inspired her song “Four Letter Word,” she explained, adding, “I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in the moment when it gets really hard. So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”