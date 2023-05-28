Baby snuggles! Emmy Rossum is basking in newborn bliss less than one month after welcoming her second child with husband Sam Esmail.

The Shameless alum, 36, uploaded a sweet photo with her baby boy via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 28. In the snap, Rossum held her son as she fed him a bottle of milk. The actress showed off her natural beauty, looking fresh-faced sans makeup and wearing her hair in natural curls, as she gazed at the infant.

Rossum, who did not announce her pregnancy, confirmed last month that she had secretly given birth to her second baby.

“On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” she captioned an April 6 Instagram post one day after her bundle of joy’s arrival, sharing the first pic of his face.

Rossum — who shares also shares a daughter, 2, with Esmail, 45 — has not revealed either of her kids’ names.

The Phantom of the Opera actress and the Mr. Robot creator, who wed in 2017, first became parents in May 2021 when their little girl was born. One year later, Rossum revealed that childbirth was “just about my worst nightmare.”

“I had this [mental] picture of me holding on [to the handle above the door] in the car with the baby coming out in the Uber,” she recalled during a May 2022 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “When you’re in labor and they’re driving to the hospital — I ended up getting a lovely and very conscientious Uber driver, which is not what you want when you’re in labor. I want to go. If it’s an orange [light], just take that as a green and go.”

Rossum continued at the time: “We were driving and we were a couple of minutes away from the hospital and I was fully in contractions and I didn’t realize I was actually nine centimeters dilated at that point, so real close. I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child.”

The Crowded Room star eventually made it to the local New York City hospital in time to deliver her daughter and has since loved doting on her children.

After welcoming baby No. 2, Rossum has also found solace in her You’re Not You costar Hilary Swank, who welcomed a pair of twins in April, as they bonded over motherhood duties.

“Did you know that laughing also helps increase breast milk supply? My 3 A.M. pumping chats with @Emmy taught me that firsthand,” Swank, 48, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, May 26, sharing a pic of the Legendairy Milk lactation support products that have helped her with breast-feeding.