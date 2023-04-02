Shutting down the haters! After pregnant Lindsay Arnold shared photos from a family getaway with husband Sam Cusick and daughter Sage, she received criticism about her size.

“She is gaining weight. I’m sorry,” an Instagram user commented on a Saturday, April 1, snap of the Dancing With the Stars pro, 29, and Sage, 2, in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Arnold quickly silenced the online hater by praising her pregnancy weight gain. “Lolol where ya been girl? I’ve been stacking those lbs on for months,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the offending comment. “And proud of it! 😉 😂 😂.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum and her 28-year-old spouse — who wed in 2015 — announced in October 2022 that they are expecting their second child, another baby girl, after previous fertility struggles.

“Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It’s just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “And anybody who’s tried to conceive for a long period of time, you understand, like, it’s really, really tough.”

She continued: “Towards the end, I really had to just, kind of, let go and understand, like, trust the process. Trust timing. Trust God’s timing. Trust my body that it’s gonna do what it’s supposed to do at the right time. I feel like that mentality really, really helped me get through those last couple months where we were just like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ But then I’m so grateful that everything worked out the way that it was supposed to.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Arnold, who won DWTS season 25 with partner Jordan Fisher, previously welcomed Sage in November 2020 via C-section. After becoming a first-time mom, she opened up to Us about dealing with hurtful mom-shaming comments.

“I just wanted to point out that it’s not OK, and it’s never going to be OK to comment on somebody else’s mom and parenting style,” the Move With Linds founder exclusively said in January 2021. “If you don’t like what I do and what I’m posting about and you’re sick of the posts or you think I’m annoying, then don’t follow me. That’s your choice, you don’t have to follow me.”

She added at the time: “More than anything, I said something because I want those people who believe that they can sit at their house and comment on other people and try to tear other people down just to know that it’s not OK. We need to lift each other up. We need to be supportive. We need to be loving. And if you don’t have anything nice to say, then just keep your mouth shut. [That] is kinda my mentality right now.”

Arnold has since been candid about her second pregnancy journey, sharing her baby bump progress via her social media. “Getting closer and closer to meeting you baby girl and we can’t wait,” she gushed via Instagram last month, sharing a snap of her 31-week belly.