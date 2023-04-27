Embracing the pregnancy glow! Stassi Schroeder showed off her growing baby bump ahead of baby No. 2 — and she left nothing to the imagination.

“Didn’t feel like an absolute beast today so … pregnant thirst trap,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 27, alongside a nude mirror selfie. Schroeder covered her breasts while posing for the sultry snap, which put her pregnancy progress on full display.

In a subsequent Instagram Story, the Bravo vet donned a tulle ensemble and showed off her glam ahead of her Mommy Dearest show in Cleveland.

The Next Level Basic author announced via social media in March that she and Beau Clark have their second child on the way. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2020, welcomed their daughter, Hartford, in 2021.

“You know, I wish I could say that I had one of those Hallmark moments in finding out that I was pregnant, and I actually planned on having one,” Schroeder exclusively told Us Weekly after her Instagram reveal. “I was gonna take a pregnancy test when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, because that was, like, the day that definitely you’ll be able to tell [if you’re pregnant] by then. [But] I’m impatient and I couldn’t wait.”

Going against her plans, Schroeder took the test with “no makeup on” a few days before the new year. “It was so anti-climactic, but the best ever,” she joked. “I wish I had that story to be like, ‘We found out at New Year’s Eve,’ [but] no.”

The New Orleans native and Clark, 43, are expecting a baby boy — and Schroeder isn’t worried about Hartford feeling jealous of her little brother. “I feel like Hartford is the queen of the house,” she told Us. “I’m not the queen. Let me just say this here, and I’m fine with it. People might be surprised to hear that, [but] I’m totally OK not being No. 1. Hartford is No. 1.”

The toddler “runs the house” — and doesn’t plan on stopping. “I don’t feel like anyone could even try and compete,” the reality star added. “Like, you know where you stand with Hartford, [and] you let her be the ruler. And I think that my son’s gonna understand that.”

Before welcoming her daughter, Schroeder was candid about struggling to embrace her pregnant body. “I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” she shared via social media in December 2020. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane.”

The “Straight Up With Stassi” host continued at the time: “I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”