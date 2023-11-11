Rob Kardashian has a special connection with his nephew Tatum Thompson.

“Chubby cheeks,” Rob, 36, exclaimed in a Friday, November 10, Instagram Story video shared by his sister Khloé Kardashian.

In Khloé’s social media footage, her 15-month-old son played in a ball pit at Rob’s daughter Dream’s birthday party. Tatum adorably looked up to see his uncle approaching in the distance.

“Say, ‘Uncle Bob,’” Khloé, 39, cooed to her son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Rob replied, repeatedly saying “hi” to Tatum.

Khloé and Thompson, 32, welcomed their second baby together via surrogate in July 2022. (They also share daughter True, 5. In addition, Thompson shares son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 22 months, with Maralee Nichols.)

Following Tatum’s birth, many members of Khloé’s family pointed out that he closely resembled Rob and their late father, Robert Kardashian.

“Tatum is Robert Kardashian Sr.,” Kris Jenner quipped during a confessional in the Thursday, November 9, episode of The Kardashians. “He is my ex-husband in a baby form, even his little mannerisms, his little smile [and] the way he looks at me.”

Kris added: “I look through those eyes and I see his little soul, and I’m like, ‘Yup, there he is. The DNA is real.’”

Both Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian also see the family resemblance.

“I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr,” Kim, 43, wrote in an Instagram comment in August, referring to a snap of the Good American designer with True and Tatum.

One month later, Khloé noted via X (formerly Twitter) that “it’s beautiful” that Tatum reminds her of her brother and father. Khloé was very close to Robert before his 2003 death and remains tight with Rob.

“You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “You’re stuck with me kiddo. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!”

Khloé’s bond with her brother has also extended to his daughter. Rob shares 7-year-old Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, and Khloé often helps raise her.

“Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in July, clarifying her remarks from a Kardashians episode when she said that she felt like a “third parent” to Dream. “I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

She continued: “I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”