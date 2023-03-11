Proud of her baby bump! Amid Sadie Robertson’s second pregnancy, the reality TV alum has opened up about learning to embrace her growing figure.

“I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 25, said during the Wednesday, March 8, episode of Taylor Lautner‘s “The Squeeze” podcast. “All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are.”

She continued: “It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow. No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it’s like, ‘Oh wow, as it grows I’m creating life inside of me.’”

Robertson, who shares 21-month-old daughter Honey with husband Christian Huff, announced in November 2022 that she is pregnant with baby No. 2.

“Another little miracle is in motion 🤗,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed via Instagram at the time, sharing an ultrasound photo.

Robertson and Huff, 24, tied the knot in November 2019, five months after getting engaged. Nearly one year later, the twosome announced they were expecting their first child. Daughter Honey was born in May 2021.

While the Live on Purpose author has embraced first-time motherhood, she also admittedly struggled with certain aspects, like breast-feeding.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We tried,” Robertson, who is currently expecting another baby girl, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “We wanted to so bad. I do just want to shout that out because I think that … everyone is very opinionated on breast-feeding. I understand that it does provide such benefits, but we genuinely tried so hard.”

She continued at the time: “I was trying to do it because I knew what everyone said. I do think that’s an important thing, to listen to your doctor and look out for your body. Making that decision for us was a really great decision, and Honey is happy and healthy. I’m happy and healthy. It’s not the end of the world if you can’t breast-feed.”

Despite the Live Fearless scribe’s postpartum struggles, Honey’s well-being came first.

“You’re so happy because you have this perfect miracle and she’s amazing, but then it’s also so hard and emotional because your … body hurts,” Robertson told Us last year. “And, like, you’re trying to adapt to being a new mom. It’s wild. It’s every emotion. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in one season of your life.”