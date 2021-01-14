Family Time

‘Bringing Up Bates’: A Comprehensive Guide to the Bates Family

By
Isaiah Bates
 Courtesy of The Bates Family/Instagram
20
15 / 20
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Isaiah Bates

Isaiah is the “tallest Bates family member,” Kelly wrote via Instagram in October 2020.

Back to top