Famous Celebrity Pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame

Baby Bump Hall of Fame

When Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter, True, she was often photographed cradling her baby bump. ”I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS,” the Revenge Body host explained when trolls criticized her go-to move. “I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose.”

Click through the photos below to see how other famous mamas — including Jessa Duggar and Lauren Burnham—posed while they were expecting.