Zara Tindall

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter gave birth to her third child on her bathroom floor in March 2021. Her husband, Mike Tindall, explained at the time: “Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn’t that far away. She drove up, got there just as we’d assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”