Family Time Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Katie Lee Biegel/Instagram 48 3 / 48 Katie Lee Biegel “Beach day! And by day, I mean about an hour,” the chef joked via Instagram on August 18. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News