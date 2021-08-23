Family Time

Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos

By
See Katie Lee Biegel and More Celeb Families' 2021 Beach Pics
 Courtesy of Katie Lee Biegel/Instagram
48
3 / 48
podcast

Katie Lee Biegel

“Beach day! And by day, I mean about an hour,” the chef joked via Instagram on August 18.

Back to top