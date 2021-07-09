Family Time

Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos

By
Shawn Johnson Drew Hazel 2021 Pool Pics 2
 Courtesy of Drew Hazel East/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock
28
2 / 28
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Shawn Johnson

The Olympian gymnast’s “water bug” splashed around on July 7.

Back to top