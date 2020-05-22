Real Talk Kristen Bell, Jaime King and More Celeb Parents’ Potty Training Confessions By Riley Cardoza May 22, 2020 Courtesy Jaime King/Instagram 14 14 / 14 Jaime King The model was “totally nervous” about potty training her sons, she told The Fab Mom in June 2016. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News