Top 5

Stories

Kids

Emily Blunt and More Celebrity Parents Explain Their Kids’ Understanding of Their Fame

By
Vanessa and Nick Lachey’s Kids Have ‘Started to’ Understand Their Fame
Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey Courtesy of Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
11
1 / 11
podcast

Vanessa Lachey

The actress’ kids have “started to” understand her and Nick Lachey’s fame, Vanessa said during a Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine interview in November 2021. “On the first day of school, Camden came home and asked, ‘Mommy, where were you today?’ I said, ‘I was at home, baby.’ And he said, ‘Well, my friend said she saw you on Top Chef Junior.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s a show.’ And he said, ‘Is that on television?’” she explained. “Fast-forward and Daddy won The Masked Singer, and the kids in his class were amazed.”

Back to top