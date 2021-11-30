Vanessa and Nick Lachey’s Kids Have ‘Started to’ Understand Their Fame

Vanessa Lachey

The actress’ kids have “started to” understand her and Nick Lachey’s fame, Vanessa said during a Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine interview in November 2021. “On the first day of school, Camden came home and asked, ‘Mommy, where were you today?’ I said, ‘I was at home, baby.’ And he said, ‘Well, my friend said she saw you on Top Chef Junior.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s a show.’ And he said, ‘Is that on television?’” she explained. “Fast-forward and Daddy won The Masked Singer, and the kids in his class were amazed.”