Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza July 27, 2020 Jennica E. Maes 99 99 / 99 Butterfly Beauty Brie posed outdoors in July 2020 with her bare baby bump on display, calling herself a “nature girl.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Newly Launched Face Masks Are Super Stylish and Fun! Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years Will Have You Rooting for Him Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News